Catholicosate Summer Youth Academy Participants Visit Prelate

The second annual Summer Youth Academy organized by the Catholicosate Christian Education Department was held in Antelias, under the auspices of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I. Young adults from the Prelacies of the Eastern U.S., Western U.S., and Canada participated in the academy. Participants included Shahan Atmajian, Hovig Tchagaspanian, Paren Der Bedrossian, Vana Demirjian, Lara Demirjian, and Karen Ayvazian from the Western Prelacy.

On Wednesday, September 11, three of the participants — Shahan Atmajian, Hovig Tchagaspanian, and Vana Demirjian — visited the Prelacy where they met with Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian to report on their impressions and experiences in Antelias. Afterward, they were interviewed for the Prelacy’s “The Armenian Church” television program.

The Prelate blessed and commended the young adults, expressing hope that they will share the knowledge they gained with fellow youth at their respective Churches, and wished them success in all of their future endeavors.