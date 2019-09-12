WARNING: Fake Asbarez Page Created on Russian Social Media

Asbarez has been notified that a page bearing its complete identity, including its website url, has been created on the Russian VK social media site, which is similar in content and popularity to Facebook.

The content on the page is mainly in Russian, a language that Asbarez does not publish in, and the news featured on the page is material that Asbarez has not and does not publish. Readers must take note to not share any content from that page, as it not from Asbarez.

Asbarez does not have a page on VK or any other Russian social media sites.

Asbarez’s management has requested the site to close the page and is working with its contacts in Armenia and Russia to get a quick resolution to the matter.