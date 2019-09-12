Western Prelacy Clergy Visit Hampig Sassounian

At the direction of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Prelacy’s prison ministry has been providing spiritual guidance to Armenian inmates across California for decades. The program is headed by Chaplain and Deacon Rafi Garabedian, with the participation of clergy members.
On Sunday, September 8, Chaplain Rafi Garabedian paid a visit to Hampig Sassounian to offer prayers, encouragement, and spiritual strength in his trying circumstances. The day prior, Very Rev. Fr. Barouyr Shernezian, pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of San Francisco, visited to offer his prayers.
