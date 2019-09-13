Dr. Frieda Jordan Receives Bridge of Health Humanitarian Award

LOS ANGELES—Dr. Frieda Jordan, President of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, received the Bridge of Health organization’s 2019 Humanitarian Award. The honor was conferred on Dr. Jordan during Bridge of Health’s “Roots” Gala, which was held on September 8 in Los Angeles.

Prior to the presentation of the Humanitarian Award to Dr. Jordan, gala attendees were shown a short documentary film dedicated to the history and achievements of ABMDR. The film was produced this year to celebrate ABMDR’s 20th anniversary. Bridge of Health’s annual Gala was hosted by television and media personalities Mher Baghdasaryan and Jill Simonian.

In her remarks, after receiving the Humanitarian Award, Dr. Jordan said, “This award is of great significance to me and ABMDR, because it is being conferred by an organization that has the same goal as we do, which is to help save the lives of patients struck by life-threatening illnesses.”

Dr. Jordan added: “I congratulate Bridge of Health for its wonderful accomplishments and the fact that it draws considerable youth involvement, as shown by its dynamic team members and legions of supporters alike. I also wish Bridge of Health continued success and strength, so that it will be able to save the lives of ever-greater numbers of patients.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 31,000 donors in 33 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 33 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663 – 3609 or visit the website.