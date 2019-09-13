Funeral Notice: George Kachigian

GEORGE KACHIGIAN

(September 9, 1934 – August 28, 2019)

George Kachigian, age 84, of Grants Pass, Oregon, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born in Highland Park, Michigan. He and his family, including his mother, his brother Kachig (Harold) Kachigian and his sister Alice Kachigian, moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s. About 30 years ago, after Kachig’s passing, George and his sister Alice, moved to Grants Pass, Oregon.

George was a friend and advisor to all who asked. Alice was a life-long teacher and educator. Kachig was a friend, mentor, active member of the Armenian Youth Federation, and the founder and inspiration behind AYF Camp Big Pines which he found, assessed and procured for the organization.

George Kachigian’s interment will be at Inglewood Park Cemetery, in Inglewood, California, on Friday September 20, at 11 am.

Friends of George Kachigian will meet at the entrance on Florence Avenue and proceed to Kachig (Harold) Kachigian’s interment spot, where George will join his brother.

For information, please call 818.398.7585.