ARF Western U.S. Central Committee Offers Condolences on the Passing of Aram I’s Mother

The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia on Saturday announced the passing of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s mother, Lousin Keshishian, which happened on Saturday, September 14.

Upon hearing this news, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee sent a note of condolence to Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian.

Below is the text of the note:

Your Eminence,

We were saddened to hear the news of the passing of Lousin Keshishian, the beloved mother of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

The ARF Western U.S. Central Committee, on behalf of its entire membership in the Western United States, would like to offer its sincere and heartfelt condolences to His Holiness and prays for comfort and patience in these trying times.

May she find eternal peace and may God rest her soul.