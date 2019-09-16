Top Silicon Valley Leaders to Participate in 5th Annual HIVE Tech Summit

SAN FRANCISCO—HIVE Ventures, the leading venture fund focused on investing in Armenian entrepreneurs, is hosting its fifth annual HIVE Tech Summit in Yerevan, Armenia. The event will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the American University of Armenia.

HIVE Ventures provides Armenian startups with investment, mentorship, and access to Silicon Valley resources and network while serving as an important bridge between Armenia and Silicon Valley. In addition, HIVE helps U.S.-based companies open offices in Armenia.

To date, HIVE has invested in over 40 startups across the U.S. and Armenia, including ServiceTitan, Gecko Robotics and ShopMonkey. HIVE has co-invested with leading venture capital funds including Y Combinator, Iconiq Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Intel Capital and Amazon.

The HIVE Tech Summit will include one-on-one meetings with startups and investors, and panels and presentations from some of the most successful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors. There will also be a pitch competition with the winning startup receiving a $25k investment through HIVE.

The event will feature speakers from many of the top VC funds and technology companies including Kleiner Perkins, Google, NextPlay Capital, Square, Chime, Netflix, Kapor Capital, ServiceTitan, Nova Credit, UpWest Labs, Spark Capital and more.

“When HIVE was founded, there were only a handful of investable startups but now, thanks to capital and access to mentorship, there are thousands,” states Nina Achadjian, Partner with HIVE Ventures. “It’s been inspiring to watch the Armenian entrepreneurial scene grow tremendously over the last few years. And the beauty of it is that we are just beginning!”

HIVE Ventures is based in San Francisco and Yerevan and is backed by the Hirair & Anna Hovnanian Foundation and run by Partner Nina Achadjian.

For more information about the Tech Summit, visit the website.