Krekorian Blasts Azerbaijan’s Attempt to Prevent Pashinyan’s L.A. Speech

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian has condemned an effort by the Los Angeles Consulate General of Azerbaijan to prevent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from speaking at a massive rally in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

In a letter addressed to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, the consul general, Nasimi Aghayev, urged the City “not to allow the misuse of the Grand Park by the Government of Armenia.”

Krekorian responded with his own letter to the consul general this week that excoriated the attempt to enlist LA City leaders, including Mayor Garcetti, in this effort.

“(Your) letter urges the elected leaders of Los Angeles to violate the United States Constitution by censoring free expression,” wrote Krekorian. “Our country is founded on the idea that the free exchange of ideas makes us stronger and in fact is necessary to make our democratic government possible.”

“Please allow me to be as clear as I can be,” proclaimed Krekorian, “Prime Minister Pashinyan absolutely will be my guest in Los Angeles City Hall, he absolutely will address the public in Grand Park, and he absolutely will be welcome to say anything about any topic he chooses to speak about, without limitation.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with the prime minister speaking around 4 p.m.