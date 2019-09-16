Turkey Receives Second Batch of Russian S-400s

The Turkish defense ministry announced that it has received the second batch of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Anadolu news agency reported Monday.

According to the report the Turkish military continue receiving training required to operate the systems.

Turkey and Russia signed the deal in 2017. The first batch was supplied by Russia in July 2019.

The United States disapproved the move and demanded Ankara to cancel the deal, but it didn’t happen. Washington then went on to withdraw its F35 fighter jets from Turkey.