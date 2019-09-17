House of Lucie Presents ‘Luminous,’ a Photo Exhibition

LOS ANGELES—This month, the Lucie Foundation will present “Luminous,” a photography exhibition by Karineh Gurjian and Sossi Madzounian. The exhibition will be on display from September 19 to 29 at ROW DTLA, located 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90021. The opening reception will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Much of our photography is a visual language that creates ultra “Luminous” composition with the sheer beauty that defines our landscape. While we don’t follow the same path, an understanding of our current level of skill, creativity and artistry is an important exercise. We each have a harmonizing way of projecting the mysteries of form, imagination and spirit by seizing the moment as we feel it,” noted the artists.

House of Lucie Presents: “Luminous:” A photography exhibition by Karineh Gurjian and Sossi Madzounian

ROW DTLA: Park at 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90021; Building M1, Suite 140.

Opening reception: Saturday, September 21 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Gallery Hours:

Monday thru Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Established in 2009, the Lucie Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization whose mission is to honor master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging photographic talent and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide.

The House of Lucie is an exhibition and programming space that advances the mission of the Lucie Foundation by exhibiting the work of master photographers honored through The Lucie Awards (flagship program) and highlighting emerging, global photographic artists. In 2016, the first House of Lucie was established by founder Hossein Farmani in Bangkok, Thailand.