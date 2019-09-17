Capital Cities to Perform in Armenia

Grammy nominated band Capital Cities has announced two concerts in Armenia. The first one will take place in Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri, where main events marking Armenia’s Independence Day will take place on September 21. The second concert will be held in Yerevan on September 23.

“It has been a very long wait. I finally get to take my band to my homeland and show off my people’s hospitality, Mount Ararat, and the best apricots in the world,” said Capital Cities singer and songwriter Sebu Simonian.

“Our debut concert in Armenia will be in a town called Gyumri, which was devastated by an earthquake in ’88 and is finally getting back on its feet. We’ll be playing all the ‘hits’ for this one,” he added.