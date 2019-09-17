It’s Official: Australia’s Ryde and Stepanakert are ‘Twin Cities’

Stepanakert City Council adopted a decision to proclaim the Australian city of Ryde as a “twin” or friendship city. The Council expressed confidence that the establishment and expansion of friendship between the two cities will contribute to building and strengthening relations between their peoples, as well as facilitating partnership between the Republic of Artsakh and Australia, the Artsakh foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.
When Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan visited Australia in July, the Ryde City Council adopted a similar resolution declaring Stepanakert its sister city.
The Stepanakert City Council’s vote formalized the pact and work can begin to advance the process.
