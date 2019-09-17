ANCA Glendale Concerned about Poor Treatment of City Councilmember

The Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter, in a statement issued on Monday evening, expressed concern over an incident that took place on September 8 during an event hosted by the Royal Canyon Property Owners Association, where Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian and Glendale City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian were disrespected.

On Tuesday, the RCPOA issued its own statement expressing the organization’s regret about offending Gharpetian.

Below we publish the ANCA Glendale’s Statement followed by the one issued by RCPOA

ANCA Glendale Statement

The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) is gravely concerned about an incident that occurred at a Royal Canyon Property Owners Association (RCPOA) event on September 8, 2019 where City of Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian and City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian were asked to leave RCPOA’s Summer Social event citing it was a “non-political” and “members-only” event.

The overall poor treatment of two councilmembers of Armenian descent appears to be disrespectful at best and perhaps discriminatory at its worst. This type of treatment of any Glendale resident, much less elected representatives of our city, should be a matter of concern to all residents of our city. Implicit or explicit acts of discrimination are unacceptable and must always be strongly confronted.

At a juncture when it is critical for all segments of the community to come together to work for the betterment of our city as a whole, we look to city officials and community leaders alike to demonstrate the city’s fundamental commitment to embracing diversity and inclusion, starting with its immigrant community. Given this expectation of our community leaders, it is imperative for RCPOA representatives to clarify their actions and bring this matter to a constructive conclusion.

While the deplorable parts of Glendale’s history can never be forgotten—when the city was a haven for white nationalism—we believe the present Glendale is one that embraces its diversity, multiculturalism and champions inclusivity.

ANCA-Glendale is committed to a proactive approach to these issues and has reached out to the RCPOA leadership requesting a meeting. During the coming week, ANCA-Glendale representatives look forward to a direct, open and honest dialogue with RCPOA board members to further address concerns raised by community members.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) is a grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community in Glendale, California.

***

RCPOA Statement Regarding Incident at its Summer Social

Based on Councilman Vartan Gharpetian’s public comments made at the Glendale City Council meeting of September 10, 2019, Royal Canyon Property Owners Association Board of Directors has learned that he was deeply offended by the actions of few homeowners regarding his participation at the RCPOA’s private, non-political summer social party.

We apologize to Councilman Gharpetian and immensely regret this unanticipated and hurtful incident.

Offending him was never the intent. For anyone to allege that the actions were premeditated and racist in nature is absolutely inaccurate and unacceptable.

As a result of his feedback, members of RCPOA Board of Directors are reviewing policies, procedures, and protocols to make sure that this type of incident never occurs again.

We are a diversified group of volunteer individuals who respect everyone in our community. We hold our elected officials in high regard as they represent us and serve our community well.

As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, our goal continues to remain how to best serve the homeowners in our designated neighborhoods and to make sure that our neighbors get to know each other, feel safe, secure and welcomed.

RCPOA Board of Directors