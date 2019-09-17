ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Issues Statement

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia on Monday issued a statement, in which it called on the country’s legislative and executive branches of the government to “put an end to the unconstitutional process and refrain from taking actions that are against the State.”

The ARF statement was prompted by recent remarks by the Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly, as well as the head of the ruling “My Step” faction who had hinted at commencing a process to remove the President of Armenia Constitutional Court.

Below is the translated text of the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia’s Statement

Touching upon the events unfolding in regard to the judiciary over the past months, we have expressed our concern about the inadmissibility of the political authorities’ actions to repress courts and judges.

The extraordinary remarks by the Speaker of the National Assembly and the head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly not only confirmed our concern, but also reinforced the fact that the ruling political party has chosen a path to establish total autocracy and overthrow the constitutional order.

The goal to appropriate the judiciary is incompatible with the much-needed judicial and legal reforms in the country.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation, being a political party that is responsible for the present and future of the Armenian people, assesses the current processes as a threat to Armenia’s statehood and extremely dangerous.

We call on the legislative and executive branches of power to put an end to the unconstitutional process and refrain from taking actions that are against the State;

We call on judges to stay true to the mission to implement justice as reserved to them by the Constitution;

We call on all political forces and citizens committed to the future of the country to rally around our true national agenda.