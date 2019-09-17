Prelacy Mourns Passing of Aram I’s Mother

With great sorrow we received news of the passing of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s mother, Diramayr Lousin Keshishian, which occurred on Saturday, September 14, in Lebanon.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Religious and Executive Councils, clergy, and faithful express their deepest condolences to His Holiness and family.

By the ordinance of the Prelate, on Sunday, September 15, “Der Voghormya” prayer was offered in all Prelacy Churches for the repose of her soul.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 18 at the Mother Cathedral in Antelias.

May the Lord grant rest to her soul and comfort to her loved ones.