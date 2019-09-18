Armenian Professional Society’s Gala to Honor Karapetian, Hovannisian, HIVE Ventures

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Professional Society will be hosting its 2019 Gala, where APS will give special recognition to this year’s honorees. During the course of the evening, APS will also announce the 2019 APS graduate scholarship recipients, highlighting and celebrating their accomplishments. The gala will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the NOOR, located at 300 E Colorado Blvd Suite 200, Pasadena, CA 91101.

In 2018, APS gave over $21,000 in scholarships to Armenian students pursuing their graduate studies in a variety of fields.

This year, APS’s honorees include:

Professional of the Year: Berdj Karapetian, Armenian American Museum Executive Committee Chairman

Lifetime Achievement Award: Richard G. Hovannisian, Professor Emeritus of Armenian & Near Eastern History, UCLA & Presidential Fellow, Chapman University

Organization of the Year: HIVE Ventures, a venture capital fund led by Partner Nina Achadjian. The fund provides investment, mentorship and access to Silicon Valley resources for Armenian entrepreneurs around the world.

The cocktail hour will begin at 6:30 p.m., with dinner, entertainment, and the program to follow at 7:30 p.m.

*There will be no tickets sold at the door. Please purchase your ticket by Sunday, October 13.

The Armenian Professional Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was formed in 1958 for the advancement of education and fellowship among Armenians. Since its inception, APS has supported over 300 students of Armenian descent in the United States by granting scholarships to graduate students in a variety of fields. In addition, APS has supported education in Armenia by providing grants to American University of Armenia, State Engineering University of Armenia, Yerevan State University, and Artsakh State University. APS hosts regular talks and networking events of interest to members. As a capstone to every year, APS recognizes a Professional of the Year who has provided outstanding service to the Armenian community; past recipients include former California Governor George Deukmejian, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, and biotechnology entrepreneur and Aurora Prize Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan.