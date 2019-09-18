Araksya Karapetyan to Receive ‘Excellence in Media’ Award at ANCA-WR Gala

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced that it will award journalist and TV personality Araksya Karapetyan with the “Excellence in Media” Award at the 2019 ANCA-WR Gala. The gala will be held on Sunday, October 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“Throughout her illustrious career in journalism, Araksya has always stayed true to her Armenian roots by spreading the message of the Armenian Cause through her public platform,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We are proud to honor her at our upcoming gala banquet for her tireless work in raising awareness about issues important to our community as well as for serving as a good example to the new generation on how they too can make a positive impact in the public sphere for the benefit of our nation.”

Araksya Karapetyan joined the FOX 11 team in March of 2012. She co-anchors Good Day LA from 6 to 9 a.m. alongside Tony McEwing. A native of Armenia, Karapetyan moved to the U.S. when she was seven years old. A devastating earthquake, a brewing conflict with Azerbaijan, and the demise of the Soviet Union all contributed to her family’s decision to leave their homeland. She grew up in Palos Verdes Estates. Karapetyan worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon. Prior to that, she was a reporter, anchor, and producer at KIDK-TV in Idaho Falls. Karapetyan began her television career as an intern at KABC-TV in Los Angeles and KFI 640 AM radio in Burbank. Her interest in journalism sparked when she went back for a summer visit to Armenia. She decided to spend her time there not by being a tourist, but by exploring to see what everyday life was like for the majority. Karapetyan has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Relations and Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Last year’s gala attracted over 1,000 attendees as it honored a variety of individuals who have served their community and their country. Past gala honorees in attendance include: Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan, United States Senator Robert Menendez, Congressman Ed Royce, California Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, California Assemblymembers Katcho Achadjian and Paul Krekorian, CA State Senator Anthony Portantino, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, artist/musician Serj Tankian, Excellence in Media recipients David & Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, and legendary late coach Jerry Tarkanian, among many other distinguished honorees.

Purchase tickets now.

Stay tuned for more information on the announcement of honorees. For more information, visit our Facebook page. For any additional questions, send an email or call (818) 500 – 1918.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.