Funeral Notice: Nerses Tashjian

NERSES TASHJIAN
Born on July 14, 1971
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson and relative Nerses (Neno) Tashjian, who passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after long illness.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 1:30 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Virginia Tashjian
Daughters, Nicole and Chloe Tahsjian
Parents, Movses and Ovsan Tashjian
Sister, Lucy and Kevork Ashkarian and children, Michael and Shant
Sister, Lara and Arthur Chalikian and daughters, Sofia and Chloe
Grandmother, Nouritsa Tavitian
Aunt, Marie Babikian and family
Uncle, Vahe and Silva Tashjian and family
Uncle, Apraham and Nora Tashjian and family
Uncle, Garbis Tavitian
Uncle, Hapet and Souzi Tavitian and children
Aunt, Siwasilian Family
Aunt, Najarian Family
Father-in-law, Ara Boghossian and children, Mano and Shant
And the entire Tashjian, Boghossian, Babikian, Davidian, Kasparian, Ashekian, Papirian, Hindoyan, Guldalian, Missirlian, Achkarian, Chalikian, Kassamanian, Avakian, Postajian and Mooradian families and friends
Following the funeral service, a memorial reception will be held at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, 1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027.
