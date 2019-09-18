Funeral Notice: Nerses Tashjian

NERSES TASHJIAN

Born on July 14, 1971

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson and relative Nerses (Neno) Tashjian, who passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after long illness.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 1:30 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Virginia Tashjian

Daughters, Nicole and Chloe Tahsjian

Parents, Movses and Ovsan Tashjian

Sister, Lucy and Kevork Ashkarian and children, Michael and Shant

Sister, Lara and Arthur Chalikian and daughters, Sofia and Chloe

Grandmother, Nouritsa Tavitian

Aunt, Marie Babikian and family

Uncle, Vahe and Silva Tashjian and family

Uncle, Apraham and Nora Tashjian and family

Uncle, Garbis Tavitian

Uncle, Hapet and Souzi Tavitian and children

Aunt, Siwasilian Family

Aunt, Najarian Family

Father-in-law, Ara Boghossian and children, Mano and Shant

And the entire Tashjian, Boghossian, Babikian, Davidian, Kasparian, Ashekian, Papirian, Hindoyan, Guldalian, Missirlian, Achkarian, Chalikian, Kassamanian, Avakian, Postajian and Mooradian families and friends

Following the funeral service, a memorial reception will be held at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, 1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027.