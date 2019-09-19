Kuredjian Selected as New Police Chief of Filmore

FILMORE, Calif.,—The city of Fillmore has selected Captain Garo Kuredjian as its next police chief. Kuredjian has been selected to replace outgoing chief Captain Eric Tennessen, after the announcement of his upcoming promotion to commander.

Kuredjian is a 25-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. During his career, he has worked patrol and custody, and has an extensive background in investigations which include assignments in the city of Thousand Oaks and Moorpark, as well as Internal Affairs. As a captain, Garo worked as a patrol watch commander, and he served as the Sheriff’s adjutant and public information officer. Most recently, he managed facility operations at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura.

Kuredjian brings a diverse background to his new position, including a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University at Northridge. He lives in Simi Valley with his family.