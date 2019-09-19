GG Transportation to Provide $5 Rides to Grand Park for Pashinyan’s Visit

LOS ANGELES—Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in Los Angeles this Sunday for a public meeting at Grand Park.

Taron and his colleagues at gg, a transportation service, will get you there for $5, and will donate the proceeds to the “Gyumri Without Makeshift Shelters” foundation. A surprise gift will be waiting for you on your trip back, courtesy of DishDivvy.

Save time, forget about finding parking, and help Gyumri. Gg’s transportation services will depart from Glendale’s Farm District Marketplace, located at 328 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203, at 12:30 p.m.

To book your trip, download the app on your Android or iPhone, add your payment method, select gg shuttle, then select your line and click “book.” Select both lines if you’d like to book for each leg of the trip.

For more information, call (818) 640 – 9911.