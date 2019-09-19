Pan Armenian Council of Western U.S. Expands Coalition

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA, which announced its launch on August 16 with 20 community organizations coming together and signing a joint mission statement, reconvened for its first meeting on September 14.

The Council was encouraged to note that three new organizations had requested to join its efforts. The three organizations are:

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Kessab Educational Association

SEIU Armenian Caucus

The council deliberated on matters of organizational nature and arrived at decisions by consensus.

The meeting also welcomed the presence of Consul General Dr. Armen Baibourtian, who thanked the council for its efforts and shared some details about the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan to Los Angeles.

In closing, the council decided to hold its future meetings on a monthly basis.

The Pan Armenian Council of Western USA is a community wide coalition of 23 organizations. It serves as a meeting ground for influential organizations to foster mutual-understanding, coordination of efforts, and consensus-building, all in the name of collective community interests and the welfare of Armenia and Artsakh.