Armenia’s Hakob Mkrtchyan Becomes World Weightlifting Champion

Hakob Mkrtchyan of Armenia’s National Weightlifting Team became world champion at the 2019 International Weightlifting Championships. This year, the championships took place in Pattaya, Thailand.
Mkrtchyan (196 lbs) was able to lift 368 lbs above his head in the snatch category, and 458 lbs in the clean & jerk.
