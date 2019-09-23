Independence Day Celebrated in Gyumri

Catherine in front of the "I Love Gyumri" sign The central train station in Yerevan The train station's newly renovated dome A photo of the train Catherine took to Gyumri A photo of the train Catherine took to Gyumri As the train arrived, Armenian youth were distributing flags Catherine visited both Rustaveli and Abovyan streets, where the festivities were taking place Catherine visited both Rustaveli and Abovyan streets, where the festivities were taking place An Armenian girl playing the kanon An Armenian woman in traditional Armenian garb An Armenian woman with several different puppets Armenian youth in traditional Armenian garb A father and his sons hold traditional Armenian armor An Armenian woman weaves a tapestry/rug together A crowd gathered at the main square, waiting to see Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan As the wind started to pick up, Catherine began her journey back to Yerevan

BY CATHERINE YESAYAN

This year, Armenian Independence Day was celebrated in Gyumri, Armenia. It was a good excuse for me to visit the lovely city, once again.

After arriving in Armenia, we decided to take a train to Gyumri. However, there were no pre-sale tickets available. Fortunately, a friend of mine was able to call in a favor from a friend – asking them to be at the station two hours early to purchase the tickets for us.

With our tickets in hand, we waited for the train to leave for Gyumri, at 9:15 a.m. The express train ride, which cost less than $6, took two hours and 15 minutes.

It’s heartwarming to see how much the country has improved. The train, and its two wagons, arrived on time, and was very clean and comfortable. We arrived in Gyumri, where we were welcomed by an array of Armenian youth distributing Armenian flags. And, thus, the Independence Day festivities began.

Click on the above gallery to view photos from Independence Day in Gyumri.