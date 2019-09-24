Haigazian University to Celebrate 63 Years of Serving the Diaspora

LA CAÑADA, Calif.,—The Haigazian University Alumni Association and Board of Trustees, with special guest University President, Rev. Paul A. Haidostian, Ph.D., will recognize four members of the University’s Board of Trustees, who are retiring after lifelong years of devotion and dedication to the University. The board members retiring include:

Hrair Steven Aharonian, M.D.,

Louis Kurkjian,

Herair Mouradian,

Vahe Nalbandian, Ph.D.

Co-Chaired by Raffi Kendirjian and Katia Kermoyan, the celebratory evening will be an opportunity to not only honor these retiring Board members, but to also focus on the purpose and mission of Haigazian University, which has been serving the Armenian Diaspora for the past 63 years. A 5 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at the La Cañada-Flintridge Country Club, located at 5500 Godbey Dr., La Cañada, CA 91011.

Haigazian’s role and academic programs always aim at promoting and enhancing the culture of “unity, openness, citizenship, mutual respect, integrity and morality.” Several of the university’s graduates, around the world, have used their education and experiences at Haigazian to make an impact in the world around us. As Dr. Haidostsian, who mentioned that one-third of Haigazian’s students are in service-type majors, says, “Get educated and learn to serve.”

The recent renovation of the Stephen Y. Philibosian Student Center and Cafeteria was completed through the generous contributions of the Turpanjian Family Educational Foundation, the Sirpuhie and John Conte Foundation, David and Christina Segel, and the Obegi-Gurenli Family. Stephen Y. Philibosian, under the auspices of the Armenian Missionary Association, was one of the original benefactors to Haigazian University.

A vast number of students, with great potential, are being given an opportunity to attend Haigazian through their Scholarship Program. Among them are many displaced students who find an opportunity to continue their education, which was cut short by war, in this prestigious university.

When attending a Haigazian Commencement Ceremony, one is reminded, in a bold way, of the fulfilled dream 64 years ago – to open a college (later University) named after the renowned educator and highly respected Yale Ph.D. graduate, Armenag Haigazian. This singular man and brilliant educator needlessly died in a prison in Kharpet, Turkey, in 1921. His legacy lives on!

For additional information, tickets, or sponsorships, please call Katia Kermoyan at (818) 281 – 0352 or send an email.