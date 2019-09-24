Mnatsakanyan, Mammadyarov Meet in New York

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov met Monday in New York, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, to continue their ongoing negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the Karabakh peace process and assessed the current realities on the ground, with Mnatsakanyan emphasizing the need for strengthening the ceasefire and decreasing tensions along the border.

The need for comprehensive steps for developing an atmosphere of trust was also emphasized including through the implementation of previously reached agreements.

According to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, Mnatsakanyan pressed for the return of an Armenian soldier who crossed the border—known as the line of contact—into Azerbaijan.

Mnatsakanyan also stressed that need for adhering to commitments that each side has made toward the resolution of the conflict and pointed to concrete steps that Armenia and Artsakh have taken to advance the process.

Ahead of the meeting with Mammadyarov, Mnatsakanyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.