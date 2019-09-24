ANCA-WR HyeVotes Initiative Gears Up For 2020 Elections

GLENDALE – On National Voter Registration Day 2019, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region relaunched its HyeVotes Initiative in preparation for the 2020 Primary and General elections. Already in its 7th year, the HyeVotes Initiative will continue to register new voters, educate the community on the electoral process, and encourage Armenian-American voters to participate in upcoming elections.

In the following months the HyeVotes office will be planning massive voter registration drives and voter assistance outreach in areas with high a concentration of Armenian American constituencies. In order to successfully reach out to the community, HyeVotes will partner with local Armenian schools, churches, organizations, media, and various business institutions.

“The Armenian community has a lot at stake in the upcoming 2020 elections across the State of California and beyond,” remarked ANCA-WR Executive Director Armen Sahakyan. “The HyeVotes Initiative is the most effective outlet through which our community will utilize its electoral potential by asserting its collective power in the voting process.”

Since its inception in 2012, the primary goals of the HyeVotes Initiative are to increase the number of registered Armenian American voters, provide voters with comprehensive nonpartisan information about the contests on the ballot, and encourage civic engagement and volunteerism among the youth. To date, it has successfully registered over 50,000 Armenian Americans.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues