Pashinyan Attends Trump Reception in New York

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, were invited and took part in a reception hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the United States Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, told reporters on Wednesday that Trump will meet with Pashinyan “when it’s the right moment and there is the necessity for that.”

“We hold meetings at different levels and effectively cooperate. The value of relations between our countries is not assessed by the level of meetings. There have already been visits at different levels and they will continue,” said Tracy, adding that a high level meeting will be held at the right moment.