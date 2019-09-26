Yerevan Premier of ‘Lights! Camera! Saroyan!’ at Cafesjian Center

Scenes from the Yerevan premiere of "Lights! Camera! Saroyan!"

YEREVAN—The Renaissance Cultural and Intellectual foundation, in the framework of the William Saroyan House Museum project, presented the Yerevan premiere of “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” on Wednesday. The screening took place at 6:30 p.m., in the Special Events Auditorium of Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia.

Director of California State University, Fresno’s Armenian Studies Program, Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian delivered opening remarks.

“Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” examines the career and personal life of Fresno native William Saroyan, a Pulitzer Prize and Oscar-winning author, playwright and artist. Through exclusive interviews with his family and friends, the documentary spans the artist’s years living in Fresno and abroad. You will find small episodes of a whole story, the history of the museum creation, the answers to the interesting questions the project’s team had.

The film was presented in its original language, with subtitles in Armenian.

For additional information, visit the event’s Facebook page.