Ararat-Eskijian Museum, NAASR to Present Talk by Dr. Rosemary Hartounian Cohen

MISSION HILLS—The Ararat-Eskijian Museum and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research announced an upcoming presentation, “Voices From The Hidden Genocide of 1918: Stories of the Turkish Massacre of Armenians in Persia-Iran” by Dr. Rosemary Hartounian Cohen. The presentation will take place on Sunday, October 6 at 4 p.m. at Ararat-Eskijian Museum’s Sheen Chapel, located at 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills, CA 91345.

The massacre of Armenians that occurred in northern Persia in 1918 was a continuation of the Armenian Genocide, which began in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. The aim of this book is to commemorate the 101 years of this forgotten massacre and to remember the victims. The book contains the words and the stories of the 27 survivors of this massacre, which took place in the cities of Khoy, Salmas, Urmia, Maku, Gharadagh and many of the surrounding villages. The author’s grandmother, Arousiak, and mother, Liana, were the sole survivors of the massacre that took place in the city of Khoy, Persia (now Iran), in 1918.

Dr. Rosemary Hartounian Cohen is a sociologist who earned her doctorate degree at the Sorbonne in Paris. She is an accomplished artist and an award-winning author. She is fluent in many languages and has lived in several countries, studying their traditions, literature and religions.

The lecture is dedicated to the memory of Janet Samuelian, a journalist and independent reporter in the community.

For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747.500.7584 or send an email.

The event will be Live Streamed on Ararat-Eskijian Museum’s website and on their Facebook page.