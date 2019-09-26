Simon Martirosyan Becomes World Weightlifting Champion

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan, an Olympic silver medalist weightlifter, has become a two-time world champion. Martirosyan took home the gold medal for his weight class (240 lbs) and set a new world record at the 2019 IWF World Weightlifting Championships, in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Armenian champion lifted 419 lbs and 430 lbs in the snatch. During his second attempt, he was able to lift 439 lbs.

Martirosyan lifted 507 lbs in the clean & jerk category, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to lift 531 lbs. He became world champion for the second consecutive year, with a total result of 946 lbs.

Martirosyan previously won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 22-year-old is a two-time European Champion – the 2018, and, now, 2019 World Champion.