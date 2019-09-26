Armenian Council on Aging Building Vandalized with Racist Graffiti

Incident Being Treated as a Hate Crime

Members of the Armenian American Council of Aging on Thursday discovered anti-Armenian graffiti sprayed on the organization’s building on 407 E Colorado Street in Glendale. The incident apparently took place overnight.

“Death to Armenians. Trump say [sic] leave now,” read the graffiti on the building wall.

Glendale Police Department told Asbarez that it is classifying the incident as a hate crime.

“When we have something that is so blatant we usually classify it as a hate crime,” said Sergeant Dan Suttles, a public information officer at Glendale Police Department.

“We are looking into multiple graffiti markings in the area, with similar writing,” explained Suttles. “There have been derogatory writings about every race, sex and religion [in the vicinity]. We assume that there is a strong possibility that they are connected.”

The Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter (ANCA-Glendale) condemns this hate speech, which was graffitied on the wall of the Armenian American Council on Aging building,” said a statement from the ANCA-Glendale office.

“We have to call this what it is, racism. Racism, which is especially vile because it is directed at an organization that is dedicated to serving the elderly. This crime must be fully investigated and its perpetrators must be brought to justice. There is no room for hate and racism in the city of Glendale,” added the ANCA Glendale.

“The ANCA Glendale is working closely with the Armenian American Council on Aging and law enforcement authorities, who have been notified and are already investigating,” explained the ANCA-Glendale.

Individuals with information about this incident are asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818.548.4911.