WCIT 2019 Keynote Speakers Announced

YEREVAN—This October, world-renowned business executives, policymakers, government officials, academics and more will be in Yerevan, Armenia, to discuss the transformation of information and communications technology with attendees of the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology. Kim Kardashian West, entrepreneur, beauty mogul, producer and author, Alexis Ohanian, Co-Founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX, and Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys are among this year’s ten special keynote speakers. More than eighty distinguished moderators and panelists will also round out the 2019 agenda. WCIT will be held from October 6 to 9.

The event will commence with a pre-opening celebration on October 6 in Republic Square, including a pre-opening concert that will be led by the WCIT Orchestra and will feature the world’s first performance of artificial intelligence music. The music will be composed in real time, as part of a collaboration between the orchestra and the international superstar DJ Armin Van Buuren. The official opening ceremony will take place on October 7, with an intimate conversation between the keynote speaker and Ohanian to follow.

On October 8, at 9 a.m., attendees will learn how Vaynerchuk created an empire on leadership and motivational speaking. This speaking session will be followed by special sessions: the Ministerial Roundtable and Mayoral Roundtable: Smart Cities. During the Ministerial Roundtable session, attendees will explore the lessons that successful nations have learned in order to manage national digital transformation and keep the digital world from balkanizing. During the Mayoral Roundtable on Smart Cities, a select panel of distinguished worldwide city mayors, urban planners, and infrastructure developers will explore how to leverage information and communications technology to provide city-dwellers with comprehensive public services.

The panelists will also discuss how to strike a balance between the technological promises of a brighter tomorrow and the freedom, privacy, and dignity of their citizenry. The World Information Technology & Services Alliance’s ICT Excellence Awards will take place on the final day, October 9, followed by a conversation on AI and genomics. With the goal of identifying the most outstanding ICT users, the WITSA ICT Excellence Awards honor organizations that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in using ICT to benefit societies, governments, individuals, organizations, and the private sector.

At the R/Evolution when AI Crosses Genomics session, attendees will discuss how AI and genomics will soon fundamentally transform healthcare, agriculture, and human reproduction. The session will also explore how values are added to the decision-making processes of these technologies and will discuss how to enjoy the benefits from the intelligent and judicious applications while managing the risks of rogues and renegades.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6 to 9. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance. Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.