Armenia’s Minasyan, Aleksanyan Win Medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Gor Minasyan and Ruben Aleksanyan of Armenia’s National Weightlifting Team have won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

During the competition lifts, Minasyan successfully lifted 440 lbs, 456 lbs, and 467 lbs in the snatch. After lifting 546 lbs in the clean & jerk, Minasyan won the silver medal in his super heavyweight class.

Alexanyan successfully lifted 423 lbs, followed by 531 lbs, and 540 lbs in the competition’s clean & jerk. He received the bronze medal for his weight class.

Earlier in the championships, Armenia’s Hakob Mkrtchyan and Simon Martirosyan became world weightlifting champions.