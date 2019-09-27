ARF Delegation Meets with Armenia’s High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey—A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of the Eastern United States met with the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church’s community center.

The issues discussed at the meeting included repatriation of Diaspora Armenians, the creation of an atmosphere further fostering foreign business investments in Armenia, including a long-overdue U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty, as well as broader issues pertaining to Armenia-Diaspora relations.

The ARF delegation was comprised of Central Committee vice-chair Ani Tchaghlasian, John Mkrtschjan, and Valot Atakhanian.

Prior to the meeting, Sinanyan toured the church and community center, accompanied by the Very Reverend Sahag Yemishian and members of the ARF delegation.