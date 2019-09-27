Armenia Submits Baghdasaryan’s ‘Lengthy Night’ for Oscar Consideration

Edgar Baghdasaryan’s “Lengthy Night” has been submitted for the Oscar’s Best International Feature Film category by Armenia, noted the Hollywood Reporter. Armenia has been submitting films to the Academy since 2001, though they have yet to be nominated.

“Lengthy Night,” also known as “Erken Kisher,” is a historical drama produced by Sharm Holding, a Yerevan-based company that creates, produces, and distributes various projects.

Starring Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan, and Babken Chobanyan, the film consists of three chapters. “Lengthy Night” tells the story of a troubled, modern-day Armenian couple in Yerevan, while simultaneously weaving Armenia’s past through the storyline. Although the film is set in present day, it goes back and forth in time – using reverse chronology – to the genocide of 1915, and even further into Armenia’s more distant past. Baghdasaryan uses a mystical stone as the center of his story, which spans over a thousand years.

This year, the film won a number of awards at Armenia’s Anahit National Awards Ceremony. The awards won included: Best Film Honors, Best Script, Cinematography, Director, and others.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020.