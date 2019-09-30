Abril Bookstore to Host New York Author Michael Barakiva

GLENDALE—Armenian-Israeli author and theater director from New York, Michael Barakiva, will be in town to present his new book, “Hold My Hand,” a sequel to the story of a young gay Armenian. Barakiva will be introduced by performer Lousine Shamamian. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Abril Bookstore, located at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. The event is co-sponsored by the Gay and Lesbian Armenian Society of Los Angeles. Admission is free with reception to follow.

“Hold My Hand” is the stand-alone sequel to “One Man Guy.” With their six-month anniversary coming up, Alek and Ethan want to do something special to celebrate. Like, really special. Like, the most special thing two people in love can do with one another. But, Alek’s not sure he’s ready for that. He then learns something about Ethan that may not just change their relationship, but end it. Although Alek can’t bear the thought of finding out who he’d be post-Ethan, he also can’t just forgive and forget what Ethan did. Luckily, his best friend Becky and a madcap Armenian family are there to help him figure out whether it’s time to just let Ethan go, or reach out and hold his hand.

Michael Barakiva is an Armenian/Israeli-American writer and theatre director who splits his time between New York City and Ithaca, NY where he serves as Artistic Director of the Hangar Theatre. His first novel, “One Man Guy,” was named to the Rainbow Project Booklist and spent over one year as the #1 LGBTQ YA book on Goodreads. He is an alum of Vassar College and the Juilliard School, and the recipient of a Drama League Director Fellowship, the David Merrick Prize in Drama, the Phil Killian Directing Fellowship, and the Most Improved Player in 2013 for the New York Ramblers, the world’s first openly queer soccer team. He is also the founding Artistic Director of The Upstart Creatures.

For more information, call 818.243.4112.