Armenian Women in Media Panel to Kick off 2019 ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference

GLENDALE—A star-studded panel featuring the community’s brightest women in media, followed by a live performance by Bei Ru, will kick off this year’s ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference, the signature gathering of experts in law, politics, media, and advocacy that takes place biennially and is organized by the Armenian National Committee – Western Region. The conference will take place on October 18 and 19 at the Pasadena Convention Center at 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101.

The Armenian Women in Media panel will feature Sona Movsesian from Conan, Araksya Karapetyan from KTTV Fox 11’s Good Day L.A., Anna Kachikyan from The Armenian Report, Ella Sogomonian from KRON ON, and Ellina Abovian from KTLA 5 News.

“Over the years, this conference has established itself as the premier venue to discuss some of the most urgent and important matters for our community,” remarked 2019 ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference Organizing Committee Chair Nyree Tognozzi. “We look forward to building on that legacy as we gear up for the highly-anticipated 5th ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference.”

“As in the past, we expect this year’s Grassroots Conference to attract hundreds of participants,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Member and organizing committee liaison Ayk Dikijian, Esq. “The organizing committee has been hard at work for months undertaking the necessary preparations to bring some of the brightest minds together to share their knowledge and expertise with our community, ensuring the success of this event.”

The media is an essential tool to promote and advance important issues and can be a challenge to navigate when it comes to issues important to the Armenian community. This panel will discuss various media opportunities, as well as the factors and considerations that go into media content. Each panelist will bring her unique experience and knowledge to educate the conference on the dynamics of today’s media in the United States and abroad.

The panel will take place on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center, and will be followed by the ANCA-PN welcome cocktail reception and live performance by acclaimed artist, Bei Ru.

The two-day conference will continue the following morning, Saturday, October 19, at the same location, and include a live performance by the Element Band, compelling panels covering Civic Engagement, Artsakh and Activism, Turkey, Homeland and the Diaspora. Lunch is included for all registered attendees.

