American Armenian Circle of Artists to Present ‘A Piano & 19 Voices’

BY TONY PIERRE KEUSSEYAN

This November, the American Armenian Circle of Artists invites you to savor both Armenian and International Music with Nora Roumian Bairamian and the dedicated Meghety Ladies Chamber Choir. After almost two years of hard work, the notes and compositions are ready, and the voices are ripe to be heard!

Original songs are especially arranged for the choir by our music director, Nora. You are invited to come and fill your senses with a unique listening and pleasurable experience. Beginning with the first note played on the piano, you will immediately feel Nora’s talent, dedication, and passion for music.

For over 40 years, Nora Roumian Bairamian has worked diligently, dedicating her life to the love of music. If she could help a child discover a liking, or even sense the slightest passion for music in their life – Nora has always made sure to pursue these seeds of talent, because, for her, music has always been, above all, wonderful.

It is with the same spirit and commitment that we, at the AACA, have embarked on a mission to help discover, pursue, and enhance American Armenian talent in all its shapes and forms. After all, Armenia may very well be one of the leading countries in the world, where you can find more talent per square meter than anywhere else in the world. Our destiny may have robbed us of many things, but it could not take our music, talent, and laughter away!

The AACA is working hard to elevate Armenian art and talent so that it can be appreciated and compensated fairly by all. For this reason, we had our very first fundraising event, where we introduced two talented Armenian artists and their amazing works of art and performance. This successful fundraising event was a stepping stone for elevating and promoting future Armenian artists. As for the past Christmas Season, we organized another lavish sit-down dinner at the Chevy Chase Country Club where the Meghety Chamber Choir performed beautifully, alongside talented solo singers, and presentations of special artwork from three different artists.

Where are we going tomorrow? Well, we have you in mind, and we are looking to have a circle of sponsors and ambassadors to help us keep this unique dream alive. We understand that in order to achieve anything, we first need faith and belief in ourselves. Vision, hard work, determination, and dedication must also join our endeavor, hand in hand. Please remember that all things are possible, and the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. In the end, it is not about where our dreams will take us, but where we will take our dreams!

The performance will take place on Sunday, November 3 at 5 p.m. at the Janet and Ray Scherr Forum Theatre, located at 2100 E. Thousand Oaks. Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. For tickets, contact Anahid at 818.368.4005.

Tony Pierre Keusseyan is Chairman of the American Armenian Circle of Artists.