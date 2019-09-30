Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani Arrives in Armenia

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran arrived in Yerevan on Monday and was welcomed at Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

He is in Armenia to attend the Eurasian Economic Council’s summit, scheduled to kick off on Tuesday. Iran was invited to become an observer state to the EEU.

Rouhani joins Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Moldova’s President Igor Dodon as EEU observers.

As the chairing country of the EEU, the annual summit is being hosted by Armenia.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who is also scheduled to arrive in Armenia for the EEU summit will hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Rouhani in Yerevan on October 1 on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit, the Kremlin said.

“Putin’s negotiations with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Iranian President Rouhani will take place on the margins of the event,” the Kremlin said in a press statement.