ANCA-WR and AHC Sign MOU on Collaboration

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and the American Hellenic Council signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation during a special ceremony on Monday, signaling a new chapter of even deeper and more institutionalized relations between the two organizations.

The ceremony took place at the ANCA-WR headquarters in Glendale, with ANCA Western Region Chairperson Nora Hovsepian, Esq. and AHC President James Dmitriou, PhD signing the document that went into effect immediately.

The memorandum recognizes the historic relations between the Armenian and Hellenic communities, accentuates the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding, and commits both communities to ensure comprehensive cooperation.

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding and cooperation elevates our relationship with the AHC to a deeper institutional level,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Our nations have lived side by side for millennia, and we’re codifying both traditional as well as novel areas for our extensive collaboration, taking our advocacy work to new heights.”

“We look forward to the great opportunity for the AHC to work with ANCA in a common commitment for justice and respect for the rule of law,” said Dr. Jim Dimitriou, AHC Chairman. “Turkey must not be allowed to continue to violate international treaties and law. The Greek and Armenian people share a long and turbulent history and now share a common purpose. We must stand united against a Turkish rogue regime that violates human rights, internationally recognized territorial borders while promulgating continual threats and violations against its neighbors.”

He added, “Our time is now! The opportunity is great. The value is justice, and in the words of Plato, ‘Good actions give strength to ourselves and inspire good actions in others.’”

Following this memorandum, both AHC and ANCA-WR have agreed to continue in collaboration to undertake joint advocacy measures and public education initiatives promoting human rights, peace, and the rule of the law, and continue their commitment in seeking justice for the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide.

In recent years, both groups have worked tirelessly to fight for truth and justice for the Genocide of 1915 and have garnered the support of elected officials from all throughout the western U.S.

Moving forward, the parties will also undertake joint activities and initiatives aimed at genocide education; divestment from Turkish government bonds, justice for the cultural and civilizational destruction in Nakhijevan by Azerbaijani authorities; just and enduring reunification of Cyprus; international recognition of Artsakh; and a number of other priorities.

The close collaboration between ANCA-WR and AHC stretches back many years, as both organizations have already worked on a number of joint projects, most notably on seeking truth and justice for the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish government.

The American Hellenic Council is a non-partisan political advocacy organization. Its goal is to promote democracy, human rights, peace, and stability in Southern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, with an emphasis on Greece and Cyprus, by informing the American public and the government about on-going issues and conflicts in the area.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.