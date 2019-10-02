AYF-WUS Annual Convention Sets New Goals, Elects New Central Executive

GLENDALE—The Armenian Youth Federation – Western United States held its 46th annual convention last month. Delegates from 11 chapters convened at AYF Camp for a three-day conference to review the events, programs, and initiatives of the past year and to set the groundwork for the activities and goals of the new fiscal year. The convention took place from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 15.

Representatives from the ARF Central Committee, AYF Juniors Central Committee, AYF Camp Management Board of Directors, AYF Eastern Region Central Executive and AYF Canada Central Executive participated in the conference.

The convention discussed topics of interest including increasing membership involvement, strengthening community ties and activism, building a stronger foundation for the Armenian youth, and strengthening the bonds and bridge with the homeland through various projects and initiatives. The AYF-WUS Convention reaffirmed the organization’s core values – committing to its key role in the political and cultural activities of the Armenian nation. The convention concluded with the election of the new Central Executive. The elected body will consist of the following members: Hakop Hajibekyan, Aram Manoukian, Alique Cherchian, Abraham Iskajyan, Hasmik Burushyan, Aram Boghossian and Chris Simonian.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected Central Executive, Cherchian said, “We look forward to continuing the AYF’s legacy of pioneering innovative and fruitful activism both in our local communities in the diaspora and in the homeland; to empower and support our membership and encourage new ideas. The AYF always stands ready for the Armenian Cause and to unite our community as a whole. We are ready to get back to work in starting this new fiscal year.”

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.