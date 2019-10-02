Armenian Genealogy Conference to be Held in California

GLENDALE—Finding “lost” Armenian relatives a century after the genocide is a daunting task. Genealogical research turns out to be an accessible means for everyday folk to achieve this end.

A small group of dedicated Armenians have been organizing conferences to train people on how to dig into their ancestry.

Three conferences have been held so far in Watertown, MA (2016), Detroit, MI (2017), and Mahwah, NJ (2018). The response to these events has been overwhelming, with so many individuals interested that some could not be accommodated. Hundreds of Armenians have become armed with the tools to trace their ancestry through research and DNA technology

For the first time, from November 15 to 17, Armenians on the West Coast will have the opportunity share in the excitement their East Coast compatriots have experienced. Organizers have reported a demand from people living in communities in the Western United States. Working with them, the Western Armenia Committee has put together this opportunity for individuals in southern [and central] California.

Arrangements are being finalized and details will be released in the coming weeks in regard to registration, hotel availability for conference participants and sponsors, and more.