Fresno’s Holy Trinity Church Celebrates Culture with 69th Annual Food Bazaar

Scenes from a previous year's food bazaar

FRESNO—This month, Fresno’s historic Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church is hosting their annual food bazaar. This year’s bazaar, which will feature authentic Armenian cuisine, will be held on Friday, October 4. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year’s menu features Shish Kebab and Chicken Kebab. Meals include pilaf, Yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves), summer salad, bread, and Armenian pastries.

“Our men’s and ladies society get together and work endless hours to prepare and cook all the foods that will be served at both lunch and dinner,” said event chairperson, Evelyn Hamamjian. “Everything served, including dessert, is homemade at the church.”

Meals are available through dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout. Doors open at 10 a.m. A country store will feature frozen and baked items for sale, and vendors will be selling handmade and vintage items. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will also be sold.

“Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church is one of the oldest churches in Fresno and funds raised help with the upkeep of the church and its community,” Hamamjian said.

The church is located at 2226 Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93721, on the corner of Ventura and M Street in Old Armenian Town. The sanctuary was built in 1914 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This year, during the bazaar, we will be offering tours of the church,” Hamamjian said. The tours will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m.

Live Armenian music will be provided by Mark Ohanesian & Friends from 7 to 10 p.m.