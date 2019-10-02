Memorial Service: Alice, George and Khachig Kachigians

ALICE, GEORGE AND KHACHIG KACHIGIANS

On the 40th day of the passing of George Kachigian and in memory of Alice and George Kachigians, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Cathedral, 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello.

The memorial service is requested by the friends of Alice, Khachig and George Kachigians.

Khachig Kachigian and his family were instrumental in building many institutions in the Los Angeles community, starting with the Armenian Center on Venice Blvd in the 60s, and continuing with AYF Camp in the 70s.

Please come to honor their memory and remember their lives and contributions.