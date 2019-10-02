Dr. Garo Tertzakian Awarded Holy Etchmiadzin’s Highest Honor

Dr. Garo Tertzakian, a long-time Orange County community activist and an ardent supporter of advancing Armenia’s healthcare system, was awarded the St. Sahak and St, Mesrop medal by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians during a ceremony Monday at the Holy See of Etchmiadzin .

Tertzakian was awarded Etchmiadzin’s highest honor for his more than three-decade service to Armenia, where he has spearheaded projects to advance Armenia’s healthcare system, especially his efforts to elevate the practice of urology in Armenia, which was outdated, before some of his key initiatives were put into practice.

Opening remarks at the awarding ceremony were made by Rev. Paruyr Avetisyan, Director of Etchmiadzin’s inter-faith department. Remarks were also presented by the Arthur Grabsky, Chief Urologist of Izmirlian Medical Center in Yerevan and the President of the Urologists’ Association in Armenia, who reflected on the Tertzakian’s many accomplishments and outline his service to Armenia.

After the singing of the “Etchmidzin I Hore” hymn, Bisho Moushegh Babayan, the administrative director of Holy Etchmiadzin, read the pontifical encyclical.

“For many years, you have used your medical skills with devotion and care to restore the health of your community. For more than three decades, you have served by providing exemplary assistance toward the development of healthcare in our Homeland, particularly in the advancement of the field of urology, by initiating exchange programs with medical professionals and the introduction of new technologies. It is greatly commendable that you continuously impart your knowledge and skills to young medical professionals through organizing training courses. We happily affirm that for more than a decade you have cooperated with the Izmirlian Medical Center, ensuring the advancement of the medical center by providing new laser equipment to provide the best care for patients,” read a portion of the encyclical.

Catholicos Karekin II conferred the honor to Tertzakian and awarded the medal to him.

Tertzakian, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Sylvie, as well as close friends and colleagues expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that this event served as a testament to the Armenia-Diaspora cooperation in the field of medicine. Tertzakian also stressed that he has always been given the opportunity to invest his efforts in the development of urology in Armenia. The recipient expressed his gratitude to the Catholicos for the great honor.

In his remarks, the Catholicos said that he has known Garo Tertzakian for many years and is aware of his patriotic endeavors. He added that Tertzakian was able to demonstrate his love toward the Homeland by bringing useful and practical knowledge to medical professionals.

At the conclusion of the event, after conveying congratulations and best wishes to the Tertzakians, Karekin II offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of Tertzakian family, urging them to continue their patriotic deeds for the advancement of the homeland.