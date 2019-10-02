Order of St. Sahak-St. Mesrop Granted to Benefactor Dr. Garo Tertzakian

Last week, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a medal ceremony was held.

Dr. Garo Tertzakian, benefactor of the Mother See, was granted the St. Sahak – St. Mesrop Medal of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church for his great earnings, patriotic, church-loving, and nation-building accomplishments to the Homeland and the Armenian Church, as well as for his accomplishments towards the development and progress of the Medicine in Armenia.

The ceremony was opened with the Lord’s Prayer, which was followed by opening remarks made by Rev. Paruyr Avetisyan, Director of Inter-Church Department of the Chancellery of the Mother See. MD, associate professor A.M. Grabsky, Chief Urologist of Izmirlian Medical Center and President of the Urologists’ Association in Armenia, reflected on the recipient’s valued and church-devoted activities.

Then, under the singing of the “Etchmidzin I Hore,” the Pontifical Encyclical and Medal were brought in, which was read by Bishop Moushegh Babayan, Director of Administration of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Encyclical stated in part: “Dear Mr. Tertzakian, with satisfaction we reflect on your honored God-pleasing mission, which is productive with good results over the decades of service in the field of medicine. Your name is highly known in the broad field of medicine. For many years, you have used your medical skills with all devotion and care in restoring the health of your community. For more than three decades, you have served praiseworthy assistance for the development of medicine in our Homeland, in particular, for the development of urology, implementing the exchange of experience of working through new technologies. It is highly praiseworthy that you continuously transform your knowledge and skills to the doctors of the new generation through organizing training courses. We confirm with joy, that it is more than ten years you have cooperated with the Izmirlian Medical Center, ensuring the efficient activity of the medical center via new laser equipment to care about the healing needs of those in need of health recovery.”

Following the reading of the Pontifical Encyclicals, His Holiness bestowed the recipient with the Armenian Church medal.

Tertzakian expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that this event is evidence of the Armenia-Diaspora cooperation in the field of medicine. The benefactor also stressed that he has always been given the opportunity to invest his efforts in the development of urology in Armenia. The recipient expressed his gratitude to His Holiness for the attention and great honor.

The young musicians of the “New Names” Program of Armenia performed a musical repertoire. The ceremony concluded with the Blessings and remarks of the Catholicos of All Armenians. His Holiness confirmed that he has known Garo Tertzakian for many years and is aware of his patriotic soul. The Catholicos of All Armenians stated that the famous doctor was able to convey his love towards the Homeland into blessings bringing usefulness to his native doctors. His Holiness also stated with joy that, the patriotic doctor enjoys the love and respect of his colleagues through his work.

At the conclusion, conveying congratulations and best wishes to the Tertzakians, His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, prayed to the Almighty God to maintain and preserve the Tertzakians’ family under the auspices of His caring Right Hand and grant them longevity, new successes and all the best. His Holiness urged them to continue their patriotic and God-pleasing activity for the glory of God and for the well-being of the Fatherland.