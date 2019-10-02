Bust of Charles Aznavour to be Placed in Paris

In 1964, artist Alice Melikian created a bust of Charles Aznavour in honor of his first visit to Armenia. Recently, the sculpture was gifted to Paris’ City Hall by Armenia’s Aznavour Foundation.

The bust will be erected in Paris – Aznavour’s birthplace – in honor of the legendary singer, who passed away at the age of 94, on October 1, 2018.

The Aznavour Foundation communicated it’s appreciation for the erection of the bust, which they believe “will enable residents and visitors of the French capital city to feel Aznavour’s ‘presence.’”

A co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, Nicola Aznanour – Charles’ son – delivered remarks at a ceremony celebrating the gifting of the bust in Paris. The event was organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of Aznavour’s passing.

“Charles Aznavour is closely tied with Paris, and the foundation is sincerely grateful to the Paris City Hall for this event and the great readiness and support in installing the bust in the future,” noted Nicola Aznavour.

In May, a memorial plaque was installed, in Paris, at the apartment building that the Aznavour’s first inhabited.

A statue of Charles Aznavour is scheduled to be erected in Paris in the coming months.