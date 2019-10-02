Progress on Karabakh Conflict has Stalled, Says Lavrov

While pointing out that skirmishes on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border have calmed, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that progress in the Karabakh conflict resolution process has stalled and urged direct dialogue between Yerevan and Baku to advance the process, reported the Itar-Tass news agency.

”As for Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation on the line of contact has been relatively calm in recent times, with few incidents taking place that are not large scale,” said Lavrov, adding that the sides have begun the process of exchanging remains of killed soldiers and discussing mechanisms of prisoner exchanges.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs closely cooperate with the foreign ministers,” said Lavrov. “As for the situation on the ground, I can say it’s calmer than a year ago, but the political process has waned and it’s still impossible to overcome the interruption.”

Lavrov, who made the statements during a speech at the Valdai Club, a Moscow-based think tank, said that announcements made by the sides do not contribute to the creation of a positive atmosphere for the political processes.

”But we, as a co-chairing country, together with the U.S. and France, work together and jointly have a common vision on this matter. We want to find a resolution, which of course, should be found through direct talks,” said Lavrov.