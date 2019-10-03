Pianist Michael Krikorian in Concert at Fresno State

FRESNO—Fresno native Michael Krikorian will perform in recital as part of the “Young Armenian Talent” series of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at California State University, Fresno. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m., in Fresno State’s Concert Hall. Krikorian will be performing works by Scriabin, Babadjanian, Komitas, Bartók, Liszt, and Beethoven.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

After completion of a Doctorate in Piano Performance at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles’ esteemed Thornton School of Music, Michael Krikorian returns to his hometown with a diverse program showcasing him as a brilliant pianist and equally talented composer. Dr. Krikorian earned his M.M. from Manhattan School of Music in the studio of Arkady Aronov, and his B.A. from Fresno State as a student of Andreas Werz.

A top prize winner at the 2018 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, Krikorian has given acclaimed performances in numerous venues across the United States, as well as Italy, France, China, and Korea. He also won first place in the Bell T. Ritchie Award Competition (2017), and second place in the James Ramos International Video Competition (2017).

General tickets for the concert are available for $25 per person, $18 for seniors, and $5 for students. Ticket reservations for the concert may be made online, or by calling 559.278.2337.

Fresno State is located at 5241 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740. Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669 or visit the website.