Prelacy Honors Very Rev. Barouyr Shernezian

Scenes from the banquet and divine liturgy honoring Very Reverend Barouyr Shernezian at St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in San Francisco Very Reverend Barouyr Shernezian

Very Reverend Barouyr Shernezian, Parish Pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of San Francisco, celebrated his Divine Liturgy prior to his departure to Antelias. After the servce, a celebration banquet took place at the Khachaturian Armenian Community Center’s Saroyan Hall, under the auspices of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and organized by the Board of Trustees and Ladies Guild.

On behalf of the Prelate, Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan presided over the Divine Liturgy and banquet. Very Rev. Barouyr Shernezian, who completed his tenure, celebrated the Divine Liturgy and delivered the sermon. Led by Bishop Torkom Donoyan, the priests conducted the Prayers of Thanksgiving for the Republic of Armenia. Afterward, Bishop Donoyan read the Prelate’s blessing and congratulatory letter to Fr. Shernezian and presented the pectoral cross, a gift from Prelate Mardirossian.

Following the Divine Liturgy, attendees gathered at Saroyan hall to bid farewell to Fr. Shernezian. A short program was performed during the banquet, including a video of Fr. Shernezian achievements throughout his tenure.

Remarks were made by Executive council member Garbis Bezdjian, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of San Francisco, Rev. Hovel Ohanian and Rosdom Aintablian, Chair of the Board of Trustees. Aintablian thanked Fr. Shernezian for his service to the parishioners of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of San Francisco. Remarks were also made by Lori Der Khatchadourian and Hrag Bardizbanian, members of the “Cilician Warriors” youth group.

In his remarks, Fr. Shernezian thanked His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the board of trustees, the Ladies Guild, the teachers and Principal of Krouzian Zakarian Vasbouragan Prelacy School, deacons, acolytes, as well as church employees and parishioners. He mentioned that he began his service with little experience, and that the parishioners themselves taught him everything he knows.

At the conclusion of the banquet, Bishop Donoyan congratulated Hayr Sourp and noted that His Holiness Aram I follows the steps of clergy, especially during the time at the seminary. Fr. Shernezian came to the Western Prelacy as a monk of the Cilician brotherhood, served with fortitude and proudly returns home to Antelias, added Bishop Donoyan.

The banquet concluded with the benediction of Fr. Shernezian and singing of “Cilicia.”